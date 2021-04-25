Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living9:48How robots are actually helping Canadian companies hire more people

How robots are actually helping Canadian companies hire more people

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 9:48

Some economists predict the pandemic could speed up the shift towards more automation in the workplace. And while increasing productivity could benefit Canada’s economy in the long run by, there are also fears this will mean fewer jobs for the humans in our workforce. But maybe not. CBC producer Madeleine Cummings finds out whether more automation could, in fact, be good news for workers with the right skills.

