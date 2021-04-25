Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living3:28Building back better: using a pandemic pause to become an entrepreneur

Building back better: using a pandemic pause to become an entrepreneur

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 3:28

The pandemic forced millions of Canadians to stop what they were doing to try and flatten the spread of COVID-19. For Cecilia Tataa in Halifax, the pandemic also provided an opportunity to pursue a business idea she'd been dreaming about. Producer Tracy Fuller shares one woman's story of how the pandemic recession inspired one young Canadians to pursue a new career goal and build a better future.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Cougar stalks hiker near Nelson, BC

CBC News BC

1 day ago
0:56

Ontario premier promises help with paid sick days

News

1 day ago
0:49

Ford breaks down talking about people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

CBC News Toronto

1 day ago
1:05

How this Canada goose fell in love with a Hampton man

CBC News New Brunswick

2 days ago
0:59

B.C. nurse Kendall Skuta describes the emotional toll of seeing patients die from COVID-19

CBC News BC

2 days ago
0:28

now