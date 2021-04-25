Building back better: using a pandemic pause to become an entrepreneur

Radio

3:28

The pandemic forced millions of Canadians to stop what they were doing to try and flatten the spread of COVID-19. For Cecilia Tataa in Halifax, the pandemic also provided an opportunity to pursue a business idea she'd been dreaming about. Producer Tracy Fuller shares one woman's story of how the pandemic recession inspired one young Canadians to pursue a new career goal and build a better future.