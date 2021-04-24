You're Wrong About hosts Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall share more of their faves (Part 2)

Radio

53:48

This week we’re continuing our conversation with Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall. They’re journalists, writers and hosts of the pop culture history podcast You’re Wrong About. On their show they explore stories the public and the media got wrong. This is the second half of their two-part guest curator episode. Podcasts on today’s show: You’re Wrong About, This Ends At Prom, Fall of Civilizations, On The Ledge, S***post