Skip to Main Content
Podcast Playlist53:48You're Wrong About hosts Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall share more of their faves (Part 2)

You're Wrong About hosts Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall share more of their faves (Part 2)

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 53:48

This week we’re continuing our conversation with Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall. They’re journalists, writers and hosts of the pop culture history podcast You’re Wrong About. On their show they explore stories the public and the media got wrong. This is the second half of their two-part guest curator episode. Podcasts on today’s show: You’re Wrong About, This Ends At Prom, Fall of Civilizations, On The Ledge, S***post

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Ontario premier promises help with paid sick days

News

5 hours ago
0:49

How this Canada goose fell in love with a Hampton man

CBC News New Brunswick

1 day ago
0:59

B.C. nurse Kendall Skuta describes the emotional toll of seeing patients die from COVID-19

CBC News BC

1 day ago
0:28

An emotional crowd reacts after hearing the Chauvin verdict

CBC News

2 days ago
1:26

Watch the Chauvin trial verdict being read

CBC News

2 days ago
1:10

now