Reconnection

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- The relationships you have with your family and the land that raised you can be complicated and fractured, but there’s always a possibility to rebuild. It’s important to visit those places, and people, to maintain those original connections. And sometimes the strength to repair what feels lost can come from the music itself. This episode is all about songs to trace those pathways back to peace, it’s music for healing and reconnection. Get ready for music for after the storm has passed... when the skies are still dark, but you can feel the air changing. And, way off in the distance you can see the tiniest rivers of light break through the clouds -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he shares music to heal, dream, mend and make peace with change. It's all about rebuilding connections, healing old wounds and restoring balance.