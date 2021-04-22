'We don't have a choice': 16-year-old Aliya Hirji reflects on climate activism in the pandemic

On Earth Day, we tend to reflect on what it means to be environmentally conscious. That could be something as basic as the three Rs -- reduce, reuse, recycle. But climate changes issues have forces people all around the world to consider much more. 16-year-old Aliya Hirji explains what climate activism looks like now.