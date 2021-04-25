Revolution Mbira

Skip to Main Content
The mbira is a traditional Zimbabwean instrument that looks like a box with metal tongs spread out like eyelashes. It makes music that sounds like wind chimes and waterfalls. Growing up in Zimbabwe, Chaka Zinyemba was taught the mbira was 'bad.' A century of European colonialism had forced the instrument underground, with colonizers branding it as "evil" and "devil music." Chaka never anticipated that he would be a driving force behind the instrument's revival -- a revival that found a groundswell in Western Canada.

