Is it okay to ask an amputee “What happened to you?”

Not every amputee has a shocking story behind their amputation, and those who do don’t always want to talk about. When your experience is a visible part of you, people often ask about it. Elena and Harv talk with musician Julianna Romanyk about her first day of school speech as a congenital amputee. Comedian Courtney Gilmour shares her thoughts on “inspiration porn” and how cab drivers inspire some of her comedy. Reporter Kerry Benjoe tells us how she uses this question to start important conversations about domestic violence. And adaptive athlete Jamie Gane shares what strangers get wrong about his amputation (no, he wasn’t in the army). Connect with our guests below: Julianna Romanyk: @heyromanyk on Twitter Courtney Gilmour: @courtneyugh on Twitter and @courtneyjgilmour on Instagram Kerry Benjoe: @kerryberryxox on Twitter Jamie Gane: @jamieganeadaptiveathlete on Instagram Follow us! Twitter: @IQ_Podcast Instagram: @IQ_Podcast