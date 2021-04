Charlie Houston

Radio

14:16

On this week's episode of The Intro, we're featuring Charlie Houston with two exclusive, live performances. Charlie Houston is a 19 year old musician from Toronto. She has spent time studying at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music in New York, has signed a record deal with Arts and Crafts and dropped an EP in April. Charlie's music really lets you inside her head. She sings about anxiety, struggles with mental health and heartache.