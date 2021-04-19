Modern cars are collecting valuable data that can make roads safer

Columnists from CBC Radio3:53Modern cars are collecting valuable data that can make roads safer
3 hours ago
Get behind the wheel of just about any modern car and you quickly notice how much computer technology is built into the vehicle. And every time you drive down the road, those cars are gathering huge amounts of data about where you are and how you are driving. CBC's Blair Sanderson examines how auto companies are offering to share that data with municipalities to help improve road safety.