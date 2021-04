Pow wow pivot: How this Indigenous chef has found new ways to keep food on the table

Radio

7:22

The back of chef Shawn Adler’s vehicle is carrying about 325 containers of frozen Three Sisters Stew (corns, beans and squash), he’s cooked and plated on beds of wild rice pilaf. This load, and the two-hour drive that takes from his home in Eugenia to downtown Toronto, are part of his new normal.