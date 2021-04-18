Garden Soup for the Soul

Radio

54:04

In China, farming is often seen as lowly work. It's a life people hope to escape. Yet when university-educated environmentalists Sun Shan and Li Bo immigrated to Canada from China, farming is exactly what they chose to do. Along the way, they've made a place for themselves in Ottawa's farming community. But their career path didn't meet with instant approval from their parents... PLUS, gardening and mental health. Three Edmontonian gardeners who are battling depressive disorder, social anxiety and grief, open up about how their gardens feed their souls and support their mental health.