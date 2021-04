IAMTHELIVING

Radio

17:38

On this week's episode of The Intro we're featuring IAMTHELIVING with two live performances. IAMTHELIVING is the stage name of Vancouver based musician Rian Peters. Peters is from London, England but has been in Vancouver for almost 5 years now. He loves the healthy lifestyle of Vancouver and it's been good for him as an artist too. IAMTHELIVING is nominated for a Juno Award this year for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording, for his EP In This Thing Called Life.