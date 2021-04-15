The thrill of the hunt

Radio

47:53

Getting lost in the search for something can be an adventure. To throw yourself into a hunt can give you a sense of meaning, a feeling of purpose, or provide a distraction. And once you’ve found that long lost item, that person, or that thing you've been looking for - you never know what feelings it will bring up. On today's Now or Never, meet people who are caught up in the thrill of the hunt: A Newfoundlander searching for buried treasure A Manitoban adding to his epic collection of vintage toys A Yukoner on his first-ever hunting trip - and more.