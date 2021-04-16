Skip to Main Content
East Coast ladies cover your ears!

From Hecklers in Victoria BC, Rachel Schaefer talks about when bathroom etiquette goes wrong and if you designed the criminal laws in this country, Mikey Dubs has a suggestion for you. Two new voices to add to our Laugh Out Loud family. Support your favourite comics by going on-line and buying their albums. There are empty stages across the land and these artists need our support. Thank you.

