East Coast ladies cover your ears!

Radio

27:30

From Hecklers in Victoria BC, Rachel Schaefer talks about when bathroom etiquette goes wrong and if you designed the criminal laws in this country, Mikey Dubs has a suggestion for you. Two new voices to add to our Laugh Out Loud family. Support your favourite comics by going on-line and buying their albums. There are empty stages across the land and these artists need our support. Thank you.