LeBlanc says Liberal Party will consider a universal basic income policy

In an interview with CBC's chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc says a universal basic income is a policy idea worth considering. Watch Rosemary Barton Live on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. NT on CBC News Network and CBC Gem.