How Canada fits into the quiet world of logistics and if supply chains can be boring again

The quiet world of logistics and global supply chains is not so hidden anymore, after the boat stuck in the Suez Canal exposed some of the weaker points. In the six days it took to get unstuck, this giant cargo ship was like the physical embodiment of global trade vulnerability. The pandemic has also exposed the cracks in the system. So how does Canada fit into a world of global supply chains that were once taken for granted?