Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living8:16How Canada fits into the quiet world of logistics and if supply chains can be boring again

How Canada fits into the quiet world of logistics and if supply chains can be boring again

  • 21 hours
  • Radio
  • 8:16

The quiet world of logistics and global supply chains is not so hidden anymore, after the boat stuck in the Suez Canal exposed some of the weaker points. In the six days it took to get unstuck, this giant cargo ship was like the physical embodiment of global trade vulnerability. The pandemic has also exposed the cracks in the system. So how does Canada fit into a world of global supply chains that were once taken for granted?

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

La Soufrière volcano erupts, spewing ash column into sky

News

13 hours ago
0:39

Prince Philip married the Queen in 1947

News

19 hours ago
0:31

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died

News

20 hours ago
2:51

Smoke rises from La Soufrière volcano on St. Vincent

CBC News

1 day ago
0:45

Canada facing perilous mix of COVID-19 variants

The National

2 days ago
2:07

now