Why Canada's bike problem actually starts with a boat problem

Radio

25:05

Our pandemic shopping spree has created huge demand for shipping containers — otherwise known as sea cans. Cargo ships are racing to transport goods as fast as they can from Asia and certain items, such as bikes, are fighting to find space on board. But it also means Canadian goods including lentils can't get a spot for the return trip to Asia either. We also explain the trend of "real estate love letters" — does money talk as well as a good old fashioned <<billet-doux>> to your potential home seller? And that big boat that was stuck in the Suez Canal exposed some of the weaknesses in how goods get moved around the planet. But what changes now that it's free? And what are Canada's potential pain points in a globalized supply chain?