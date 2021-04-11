Is money all that talks in real estate, or does it need a boost from a love letter?

Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living4:27Is money all that talks in real estate, or does it need a boost from a love letter?

With housing prices skyrocketing and demand for real estate through the roof in Canada, some prospective buyers have taken to writing letters to sellers to try and get the edge on the competition. But does it really work to send a real estate love letter, or should you just save the ink and shell out the cash?

