From bikes to beans and how a shortage of shipping containers is messing with Canada's economy

From bikes to beans and how a shortage of shipping containers is messing with Canada's economy

There's high demand for a low supply of bicycles in Canada this spring. But the problem in finding a good set of two wheels in this country can be traced back to problems in a part of the supply chain that has no wheels at all. Our pandemic shopping spree has created huge demand for shipping containers — otherwise known as sea cans. Cargo ships are racing to transport goods as fast as they can from Asia and certain items, such as bikes, are fighting to find space on board. But it also means Canadian goods including lentils can't get a spot for the return trip to Asia either.

