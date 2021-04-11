The Revelation Hour #2: Nicole Lizée

Radio

1:02:58

Paolo invites you to enjoy the beautiful, strange and wondrous sound world of Nicole Lizée. She’s one of Canada’s most acclaimed composers. The biggest orchestras in the country have played her music, There’s nobody who can make traditionally nonmusical sounds as interesting and beautiful as Nicole Lizee and there’s nobody better at repurposing random objects as musical instruments. She’s fascinated by machines; vintage electronics, turntables, video game consoles, and broken toys.