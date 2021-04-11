Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project53:56Very Allie

Very Allie

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 53:56

Allie Jaynes has a successful career as a journalist. She’s travelled the world and speaks five languages. But ask one of Allie’s friends to describe her, and you get the half of the picture: scatterbrained, absent-minded. Flustered. Forgetting her keys, forgetting where her bike’s locked up, taking days agonizing over work assignments that should have taken hours. This is all “very Allie.” Only recently has Allie started to understand what’s causing her struggles. And suddenly, her whole life is starting to make sense.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

La Soufrière volcano erupts, spewing ash column into sky

News

7 hours ago
0:39

Prince Philip married the Queen in 1947

News

13 hours ago
0:31

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died

News

13 hours ago
2:51

Smoke rises from La Soufrière volcano on St. Vincent

CBC News

23 hours ago
0:45

Canada facing perilous mix of COVID-19 variants

The National

2 days ago
2:07

now