Very Allie

Radio

53:56

Allie Jaynes has a successful career as a journalist. She’s travelled the world and speaks five languages. But ask one of Allie’s friends to describe her, and you get the half of the picture: scatterbrained, absent-minded. Flustered. Forgetting her keys, forgetting where her bike’s locked up, taking days agonizing over work assignments that should have taken hours. This is all “very Allie.” Only recently has Allie started to understand what’s causing her struggles. And suddenly, her whole life is starting to make sense.