Abstractions Pt. III

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Sometimes the best way to say something is without saying it. In the wordless world of abstract sounds, music becomes oblique and stories take on other forms. They crack and crackle, shift in shape, change their shade and colour. At this altitude - and in this orbit - sonic textures become moods... they pulse and pull you in like gravity. They keep you spinning in place, or they send you further into the stars. On this episode of Reclaimed, you’ll hear some of those formless forms: music that swirls through ambient landscapes, breaks into beats and dissolves into shadows. It’s Part 3 of our ongoing exploration into Indigenous Abstractions. Get ready to hear sounds that look up from the earth to the clouds, high into the sky where the world feels endless -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores the outer reaches of Indigenous music, sounds that move through space and sonic forms.