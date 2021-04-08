S3 E5: Live from New York… It’s Bowen Yang!

Radio

40:19

Tranna and Thomas welcome none other than Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang for a wide-ranging conversation! Now in his third season as a player on the show, Bowen has already made comedy history by being the first Chinese-American and only current gay man in the cast. Bowen is also the co-host (with BFF Matt Rogers) of the wildly popular podcast Las Culturistas, now produced by Will Ferrell. Thomas was delighted to learn about Bowen’s francophone childhood in Canada—yes! Bowen was a resident of Brossard, Québec for seven years! He also shares his views on representation in comedy, his leap of faith from being a pre-med student to the world of alternative sketch comedy, and queering Saturday Night Live! Obsessed as ever, Tranna and Thomas wrap up the episode geeking out over musician-comedienne Eve Parker Finley and the original lifestyle queen, Martha Stewart!