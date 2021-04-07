Skip to Main Content
Routine Checkup: Paid Sick Leave — A No-Brainer

Dr. Gaibrie Stephen (Dr. Gabe) is an emergency physician with an interest in health inequity and improving emergency medicine care. This week the gang chat about the importance of paid sick leave and how Canada seems to be dropping the ball on a no-brainer! We go into the details of paid sick leave, how it would work, who it would benefit, and how COVID has shown us how important this type of social program can be!

