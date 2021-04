JJ Wilde

Radio

16:06

On this week's episode of The Intro, we're featuring Juno nominated JJ Wilde with two live performances. JJ Wilde exploded onto the scene when her song “The Rush” went Number 1 on Canadian Rock Radio charts for a record 10 weeks. Wilde is proudly from Kitchener Ontario, and has been grinding for a decade, writing more than 500 songs. Her hard work is paying off. She's been nominated for a Juno award for Rock album of the year.