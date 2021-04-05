Skip to Main Content
date 2021-04-05

[Full episode] Vivek Shraya, Michael Stipe and Mike Mills, Jason Paige, Mandy Patinkin

[Full episode] Vivek Shraya, Michael Stipe and Mike Mills, Jason Paige, Mandy Patinkin

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  1:15:22

Multidisciplinary artist Vivek Shraya discusses her new solo stage show, How To Fail As A Pop Star, about the true story of her life in music. R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe and Mike Mills look back on their landmark album, Out of Time, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Pokémon theme song singer Jason Paige talks about the unexpected success of the show and its recent resurgence thanks to the Pokémon Go app. Actor and singer Mandy Patinkin discusses his deep love of music, his acting career and his new album, Children and Art.

