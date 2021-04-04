Why Canadians are so committed to home ownership — despite booming prices

Radio

9:44

Real estate talk isn't doom and gloom, it's boom and zoom — that is, unless you are a first time home buyer. Instead, many cities are seeing sky high prices. Sure, interest rates are low. But that's not everything. So why are Canadians so committed to home ownership, and what else is behind the Canadian love affair with housing that keeps pushing prices higher? We talk with a first-time home buyer in Edmonton, Alta. and behavioural economist Lu Han of the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.