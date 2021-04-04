Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living9:44Why Canadians are so committed to home ownership — despite booming prices

Why Canadians are so committed to home ownership — despite booming prices

  • 21 hours
  • Radio
  • 9:44

Real estate talk isn't doom and gloom, it's boom and zoom — that is, unless you are a first time home buyer. Instead, many cities are seeing sky high prices. Sure, interest rates are low. But that's not everything. So why are Canadians so committed to home ownership, and what else is behind the Canadian love affair with housing that keeps pushing prices higher? We talk with a first-time home buyer in Edmonton, Alta. and behavioural economist Lu Han of the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

ICUs filling with younger COVID-19 patients

The National

1 day ago
2:02

Ontario premier to apply 'emergency brake' as COVID-19 cases soar

News

2 days ago
1:33

Ontario toddler missing for 3 days found alive

The National

2 days ago
1:46

Video captures restaurant party at B.C. ski resort amid tightened restrictions

CBC News BC

3 days ago
1:00

P.E.I. photographer captures defiant standoff between Canada goose and bald eagle

CBC News PEI

10 days ago
2:04

now