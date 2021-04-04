Home sweet … how much?! Why Canadians put so much value on owning property

Many cities are seeing sky high real estate prices. Sure, interest rates are low. But that's not everything. So why are Canadians so committed to home ownership, and what else is behind the Canadian love affair with housing that keeps pushing prices higher? Also on the show — we revisit a story from December 2020. If you've stopped taking public transit during the pandemic, you're not alone. With ridership numbers tanking, municipalities across the country are turning to on-demand transit. Does it work for everyone?