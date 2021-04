Randy's Vinyl Tap - 03/04 April 2021 Part 2

Radio

53:00

On this edition of Vinyl Tap Randy Bachman is noticing a lot more people running, cycling, or walking along the vinyl highway. The show this is dedicated to walking and Randy has out together a playlist that includes artists such as Aerosmith, Frankie Valli, Neil Young, Dire Straits, Dionne Warwick, Katrina and the Waves, Celine Dion and many more.