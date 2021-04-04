Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project54:00Towel of Song and The Golden Spurtle

Towel of Song and The Golden Spurtle

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • 54:00

An episode of two FUN stories from the Doc Project vaults, incase you're needing a dose of joy. First up: When Tom Howell wandered into a shop called "Holy Cow" on Toronto's Queen Street, little did he know his whole paradigm would shift when it came to... towelling. Soon, Tom's love of Turkish towels would have him bursting into song in this documentary-musical. THEN: Upon receiving the gift of a "spurtle" — a traditional porridge-stirring implement — Johnny Spence travels to Carrbridge, Scotland, the home of the World Porridge Making Championships. The prize: the coveted Golden Spurtle.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Ontario premier to apply 'emergency brake' as COVID-19 cases soar

News

4 hours ago
1:33

Alleged racist attack in Richmond

CBC News BC

2 days ago
0:21

Video captures restaurant party at B.C. ski resort amid tightened restrictions

CBC News BC

2 days ago
1:00

Ontario man describes when three intruders entered his home

CBC News

2 days ago
0:35

P.E.I. photographer captures defiant standoff between Canada goose and bald eagle

CBC News PEI

9 days ago
2:04

now