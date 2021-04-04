Towel of Song and The Golden Spurtle

Radio

54:00

An episode of two FUN stories from the Doc Project vaults, incase you're needing a dose of joy. First up: When Tom Howell wandered into a shop called "Holy Cow" on Toronto's Queen Street, little did he know his whole paradigm would shift when it came to... towelling. Soon, Tom's love of Turkish towels would have him bursting into song in this documentary-musical. THEN: Upon receiving the gift of a "spurtle" — a traditional porridge-stirring implement — Johnny Spence travels to Carrbridge, Scotland, the home of the World Porridge Making Championships. The prize: the coveted Golden Spurtle.