Waves

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- The tide rolls in, the tide rolls out. Waves hit the shore and echo out across oceans. And in the world of Indigenous music those waves reverberate... they can be felt long after they first wash over you. Songs travel from one corner of the globe to another, from the shoreline to the sea and back again. This episode of Reclaimed is about riding the new Indigenous sonic waves that are rolling and crashing across the globe. From Aotearoa to Alaska, from Budjalung to New Brunswick, we’re going to travel between genres and styles together enjoying sounds from Indigenous artists that are leading the next wave in the places they call home -- Indigenous artists from across Turtle Island and around the world are rising up to reclaim their culture and power through song. Join host Jarrett Martineau as he shares some new waves in Native music from around the globe.