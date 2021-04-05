Skip to Main Content
Sickboy1:08:21The Duick Frown Box Lumps over the Jazy Qog: Dyslexia

The Duick Frown Box Lumps over the Jazy Qog: Dyslexia

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 1:08:21

Anbrea.. damn-it. ANDREA has dyslexia. Has that stopped her from excelling academically and professionally? Hell no. Just means that she has to put a whole hell of a lot more work into what she is doing and find ways to cope with the challenges she's been dealt with. The fellas get schooled on all things dyslexia, in what turns out to be an equally fun and fascinating conversation with their new pal, Anbrea... er... Andrea.

