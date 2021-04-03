After the overdose

Skip to Main Content
Our 2019 show reveals the impact of brain damage sometimes sustained by people who survive fentanyl overdoses. Dr. Brian Goldman visits Kamloops BC to meet one of those survivors: Dayton Wilson is a 24-year old man who survived an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Dayton suffered irreversible brain damage and faces extreme day-to-day struggles to cope with his new life. Unfortunately, the 2019 episode has become even more relevant during the pandemic. This past summer, the number of opioid overdose deaths in Canada doubled from the year before.

