Skip to Main Content
Tapestry53:52Running against time

Running against time

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • 53:52

The fertile fields in Washington state provided Noé Alvarez a playground and a place to unwind, but they were a source of pain for migrant workers in his community who toiled for a better life. On an epic transnational run, Alvarez learned to carry the stories of others, made peace with his past and rewrote his family’s story. Meanwhile, philosopher Andreas Elpidorou says the widespread experience of boredom during the pandemic is far from dull. He believes taking a closer look at our boredom can help us craft a better life and a more just society.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Alleged racist attack in Richmond

CBC News BC

2 days ago
0:21

Video captures restaurant party at B.C. ski resort amid tightened restrictions

CBC News BC

2 days ago
1:00

Ontario man describes when three intruders entered his home

CBC News

2 days ago
0:35

High tide, tugboats help free ship stuck in Suez Canal

News

3 days ago
0:56

P.E.I. photographer captures defiant standoff between Canada goose and bald eagle

CBC News PEI

9 days ago
2:04

now