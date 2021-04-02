Skip to Main Content
[Full episode] Michael J. Fox, Tomi Adeyemi, Julie Andrews

[Full episode] Michael J. Fox, Tomi Adeyemi, Julie Andrews

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 1:15:29

Actor Michael J. Fox opens up about the long-term effects of Parkinson's disease and how he found his way back to optimism after experiencing a particularly brutal year. Children of Blood and Bone author Tomi Adeyemi talks about the importance of writing fantasy stories with Black protagonists. Screen legend Julie Andrews shares a few of her favourite things from her Hollywood career.

