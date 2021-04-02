[Full episode] Michael J. Fox, Tomi Adeyemi, Julie Andrews

Radio

1:15:29

Actor Michael J. Fox opens up about the long-term effects of Parkinson's disease and how he found his way back to optimism after experiencing a particularly brutal year. Children of Blood and Bone author Tomi Adeyemi talks about the importance of writing fantasy stories with Black protagonists. Screen legend Julie Andrews shares a few of her favourite things from her Hollywood career.