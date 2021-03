As Easter approaches and hospitals prepare for overcapacity, experts warn Ontarians to stay home

As COVID-19 case counts increase and hospitals across Ontario prepare for overcapacity, Premier Doug Ford said he “won’t hesitate” to “lock things down” if he has to. But some health-care providers say the province’s third wave of the pandemic could be even worse than the second, and they’re urging people to stay home as Easter approaches. Jessica Ng has the story.