Lawyer, expert react to use of force after police officers cleared in death of Clive Mensah

Questions are mounting about use of force after Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit cleared Peel police officers in the death of Clive Mensah, an unarmed young Black man who had a mental illness. In a decision released Monday, the SIU said while the officers involved used "significant force," it was “not unlawful.” Angelina King has more on the reaction.