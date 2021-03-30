Metro Morning5:10'He is cranky, but he's protecting his family': How a local blackbird has dive bombed his way into the hearts of a community
Liberty Village resident Heidi Kurien talks about Dive Bomb Dave, a red-winged blackbird who's been known to peck and attack unsuspecting pedestrians in the neighbourhood, but who's also been lovingly embraced by the community