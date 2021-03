Not being able to be on the ice is pretty hard

Radio

2:53

Junior hockey is a big part of life in Estevan, Sask. — but not this year. With the upcoming season cancelled due to COVID-19, we talk to “devastated” young player Owen Simmons and his mom, Jennifer. They filmed a little of their daily life for CBC Radio, and spoke about how the pandemic has affected them, and trying to stay focused on where the road ahead could lead.