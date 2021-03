Conservative climate plan expected in coming months: O'Toole

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole joined Rosemary Barton Live to discuss his party's climate-change plan and China's sanctions on MP Michael Chong. O'Toole says the carbon tax is uncompetitive, and he plans to work with the provinces to bring down emissions. Watch Rosemary Barton Live on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. NT on CBC News Network and CBC Gem.