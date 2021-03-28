Oil and gas workers deal with layoffs and an uncharted future in their industry

Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living4:51Oil and gas workers deal with layoffs and an uncharted future in their industry

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 4:51

With many parts of Canada's energy sector still reeling, the job market in the oil patch is tough. There are lots of questions about what the future may hold for energy workers who lost their jobs. Senior producer of CBC's Western Business Unit, Tony Seskus asks - can they ever find work again in oil and gas, and if not — where?

