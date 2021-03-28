The complicated ways small businesses handle online shipping and logistics

The world of online shopping has been accelerated by the pandemic. For big players like Amazon or Walmart, it's been a gold rush in some ways. But for the little guys who had to go online too, it was a lot more complicated. And many adjusted by hitting up third-party logistics. Producer Anis Heydari explains just what 3PL is and how local, smaller businesses are dealing with complicated operations far beyond dropping your order off at the local post office.