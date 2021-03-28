Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living4:00The complicated ways small businesses handle online shipping and logistics

The complicated ways small businesses handle online shipping and logistics

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 4:00

The world of online shopping has been accelerated by the pandemic. For big players like Amazon or Walmart, it's been a gold rush in some ways. But for the little guys who had to go online too, it was a lot more complicated. And many adjusted by hitting up third-party logistics. Producer Anis Heydari explains just what 3PL is and how local, smaller businesses are dealing with complicated operations far beyond dropping your order off at the local post office.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Olympic champion ski jumper Tande hospitalized after bad crash

Skiing

1 day ago
0:35

Efforts underway to free massive cargo ship stuck across Egypt's Suez Canal

News

2 days ago
0:31

3-year-old's adorable skiing pep talks are 'bringing people joy,' mom says

CBC News BC

3 days ago
1:07

P.E.I. photographer captures defiant standoff between Canada goose and bald eagle

CBC News PEI

3 days ago
2:04

3-year-old's adorable skiing pep talks are 'bringing people joy,' mom says

CBC News BC

3 days ago
1:07

now