Non-fungible tokens, and how expensive and complicated it to buy an animated GIF of a cat in NFT form

14:40

Would you pay millions of dollars for a tweet? Well, someone has. Digital assets called non-fungible tokens (or "niftys" as some of the kids are calling them these days) are selling for thousands, hundreds of thousands, and yes even millions of dollars these days. They leverage the same type of blockchain technology that cryptocurrencies use. But how do you buy them? What do you get? And are they really a new class of assets - like real estate or stocks?