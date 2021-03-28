Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living14:40Non-fungible tokens, and how expensive and complicated it to buy an animated GIF of a cat in NFT form

Non-fungible tokens, and how expensive and complicated it to buy an animated GIF of a cat in NFT form

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 14:40

Would you pay millions of dollars for a tweet? Well, someone has. Digital assets called non-fungible tokens (or "niftys" as some of the kids are calling them these days) are selling for thousands, hundreds of thousands, and yes even millions of dollars these days. They leverage the same type of blockchain technology that cryptocurrencies use. But how do you buy them? What do you get? And are they really a new class of assets - like real estate or stocks?

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Efforts underway to free massive cargo ship stuck across Egypt's Suez Canal

News

2 days ago
0:31

Driver recounts moment when her car was pushed over 500 metres by a dump truck onto the Gardiner

CBC News Toronto

2 days ago
1:26

3-year-old's adorable skiing pep talks are 'bringing people joy,' mom says

CBC News BC

3 days ago
1:07

P.E.I. photographer captures defiant standoff between Canada goose and bald eagle

CBC News PEI

3 days ago
2:04

3-year-old's adorable skiing pep talks are 'bringing people joy,' mom says

CBC News BC

3 days ago
1:07

now