NFTs: the biggest change for the world of art since oil on canvas... or huge scam?

Radio

26:28

Digital assets called non-fungible tokens (or "niftys" as some of the kids are calling them these days) are selling for thousands, hundreds of thousands, and even millions of dollars these days. They leverage the same type of blockchain technology that cryptocurrencies use. But how do you buy them? What do you get? And are they really a new class of assets - like real estate or stocks? Also this week - the world of online shopping has been accelerated by the pandemic. For big players like Amazon or Walmart, it's been a gold rush in some ways. But for the little guys who had to go online too, it was a lot more complicated. And many adjusted by hitting up third-party logistics. We explain just what 3PL is and how local, smaller businesses are dealing with complicated operations far beyond taking your order to a local post office. And with many parts of Canada's energy sector still reeling, the job market in the oil patch is tough. There are lots of questions about what the future may hold for energy workers who lost their jobs. Can they ever find work again in oil and gas, and if not — where?