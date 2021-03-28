The Whalesong Workshop

Radio

31:18

This past fall, New Brunswick-based trumpeter and composer Nicole Rampersaud took part in a whalesong workshop given by renowned acoustic biologist Katy Payne. In 1967, Katy and her husband Roger Payne were some of the first people to hear recordings of humpback whale song — and the album they released three years later, Songs of the Humpback Whale, became the best-selling environmental album in history. Now Katy is sharing what she’s learned from 50 years of whalesong observation with a group of Canadian musicians, inviting them to learn from and collaborate with whales.