Whales and Wolves

Radio

1:02:44

This past fall, New Brunswick-based trumpeter and composer Nicole Rampersaud took part in a whalesong workshop given by renowned acoustic biologist Katy Payne. In 1967, Katy and her husband Roger Payne were some of the first people to hear recordings of humpback whale song — and the album they released three years later, Songs of the Humpback Whale, became the best-selling environmental album in history. Now Katy is sharing what she’s learned from 50 years of whalesong observation with a group of Canadian musicians, inviting them to learn from and collaborate with whales. PLUS, In Banff, Alberta, people and wolves have a complicated relationship. Wolves been wiped out from the area around the town numerous times over the past 100 years. After a deadly year in 2016, the local wolf pack nearly disappeared. By 2020, the pack was back to eight wolves, but down to six by 2021. What is at the heart of this difficult relationship?