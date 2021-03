Newfoundland and Labrador Votes: CBC's live election special

With a pandemic outbreak derailing voting plans, the 2021 Newfoundland and Labrador general election has been unprecedented. Now, the province will know the results of the mostly mail-in ballot election. CBC has live coverage of the results, and brings you analysis of exactly what it means for the province, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. NT.