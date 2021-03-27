Feel good stories for when you need a pick-me-up

Radio

53:12

We could all use something to brighten our days these days (the Podcast Playlist team included). This week we're bringing you all things wholesome, heartwarming and fun. A 72-year-old gardener-turned-internet sensation? Check. The science behind why we dance? Check. Also, Darth Vader. (That one's upbeat too. Promise.) Plus, a huge interview! Iconic environmentalist David Suzuki got his start in radio 45 years ago — but now he's stepped into podcasting. The first season of The David Suzuki Podcast pictures what a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic might look like, and features guest celebrities, activists and experts. David spoke to Elamin from his home in Vancouver about how the pandemic inspired this project and how he views his new role as a host. He also has an important message all you parents out there should hear... Podcasts featured this week: This Is Love, The Moth, The David Suzuki Podcast, and Tai Asks Why. Is there a podcast that lifts you up when you're feeling down? We want to hear it! Email, tweet us @PodcastPlaylist, or find us on Facebook.