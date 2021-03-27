Skip to Main Content

How two very different businesses came together to overcome adversity during the pandemic

CBC News Toronto

37 minutes ago
6:58

How two very different businesses came together to overcome adversity during the pandemic

  • 37 minutes ago
  • News
  • 6:58

One year ago, Sean Hoff had no idea what would happen to his business. Hoff is the founder of Moniker, a corporate travel retreat planning agency that focuses on two of the things that have been banned during this pandemic: travelling and group get-togethers. Meanwhile, a Kingston-based theatre company that launched just as the pandemic hit, was starting to look for ways to pivot their company online. Our Toronto’s Marivel Taruc has the story of how these two struggling businesses stayed alive with a bit of creativity.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Toronto

Our Toronto - March 27, 2021

CBC Television

37 minutes ago
44:10

How two very different businesses came together to overcome adversity during the pandemic

CBC News Toronto

37 minutes ago
6:58

CBC Toronto News March 26, 2021

News Toronto (Late Night)

14 hours ago
30:18

CBC Toronto News March 26, 2021

CBC News: Toronto at 6:00

19 hours ago
1:01:11

Optometrists see worsening myopia in kids, as screen time increases amid pandemic

CBC News Toronto

19 hours ago
2:21

Toronto pizza restaurant owner pivots to frozen pies during the pandemic

CBC News

23 hours ago
1:05

Torontonians 70+ can begin booking COVID-19 shots at mass vaccination sites Saturday

CBC News Toronto

24 hours ago
1:42

Toronto author secures a multimillion-dollar deal for her debut novel, ‘The Push’

CBC News Toronto

1 day ago
5:42

CBC Toronto News March 25, 2021

News Toronto (Late Night)

2 days ago
30:17

Local surfing and medical community mourn the loss of Toronto doctor, underwater photographer and athlete

CBC News Toronto

2 days ago
2:27

Trending Now

Olympic champion ski jumper Tande hospitalized after bad crash

Skiing

2 days ago
0:35

Efforts underway to free massive cargo ship stuck across Egypt's Suez Canal

News

2 days ago
0:31

3-year-old's adorable skiing pep talks are 'bringing people joy,' mom says

CBC News BC

4 days ago
1:07

P.E.I. photographer captures defiant standoff between Canada goose and bald eagle

CBC News PEI

4 days ago
2:04

3-year-old's adorable skiing pep talks are 'bringing people joy,' mom says

CBC News BC

4 days ago
1:07

now