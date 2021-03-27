How two very different businesses came together to overcome adversity during the pandemic

One year ago, Sean Hoff had no idea what would happen to his business. Hoff is the founder of Moniker, a corporate travel retreat planning agency that focuses on two of the things that have been banned during this pandemic: travelling and group get-togethers. Meanwhile, a Kingston-based theatre company that launched just as the pandemic hit, was starting to look for ways to pivot their company online. Our Toronto’s Marivel Taruc has the story of how these two struggling businesses stayed alive with a bit of creativity.