Flying Fathers hockey player Father Donald MacLean remembered by GTA

A beloved Toronto priest is being remembered by the many communities in the Greater Toronto Area he worked with. Father Donald MacLean, who was 88 years old, was known as one of the original members of the Flying Fathers Hockey Club — a group of hockey-playing Catholic priests who raised money for charities all across the country. On Tuesday, a small number of family and friends gathered for his funeral mass and visitation. Talia Ricci has more on his life.